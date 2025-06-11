Niagara Regional Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Cyril Monteiro was last seen around 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon in the area of First Avenue and Rice Road in Welland.

Police believe Cyril is travelling by foot.

He is white, 5'3", with a slender build, blue eyes, and dirty blonde shoulder length hair.

Cyril was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, with a blue/green backpack.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009167.