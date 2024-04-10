A new retirement complex is moving forward in St. Catharines.



City council approving zoning changes to help move a new 430 unit project to the next stage.



The facility is planned for 1298 Fourth Avenue. (next to Pathstone Mental Health)



The seniors complex will include a 10 storey tower and two 8 storey towers.



Council were asked to approve changes to requirements for parking, building heights, lot coverage, loading spaces, setbacks and landscape buffers.



Construction on the new facility is expected to break ground sometime next year.