The search continues after a Port Colborne man went missing last month.

31-year-old Derek Gibbs was last seen on December 16 and since then police and family members have been trying to find him.

Niagara Regional Police are asking residents in the area of Elm Street, Main Street and Clarance Street, along with the area of King Street and properties adjacent to the west side of the Welland Canal to check their properties, outbuildings, garages, and unused vehicles that may be stored for winter, for any sign of Derek.

Police say there will also be an increased presence in that area as officers continue their ground and waterway search.

Anyone in the community who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009487.