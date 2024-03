A serious crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake is under investigation.

It happened shortly before noon today in the area of Four Mile Creek and Line 4 Road.

Police say a silver SUV and a blue pickup truck were involved in the crash, and one person has been air lifted to an out-of-region hospital.

Four Mile Creek is closed between Line 3 Road and Line 4 Road.



Police asking you to avoid the area and find alternate routes.