The Shaw Festival Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake has a dream to use the power of the arts to connect with residents and visitors.

The theatre company has announced a campaign called 'All Together Now' to launch a movement for real human connection.

The $150 million plan includes creating an artists’ village, with the new Burton Centre for Lifelong Creativity, at the heart of the campus.

The plan will see five existing buildings renovated into classrooms, performance spaces and studios, as well as a new wardrobe construction building and seasonal housing for Shaw artists and visiting school and university groups.

“The Shaw is in the vanguard of a movement for real human connection,” said Tim Carroll, Artistic Director for the Shaw Festival.

“Theatre is perfect to take the lead. To write a play, or to create the world in which it takes place, you need to release your imagination; to perform a play you need to have the courage and the technique to look someone in the eye and tell them the truth; and to watch a play you need the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and see how the world might look to them. These are the qualities our society needs, now more than ever."

The Ford government has committed $35 million to rebuild the Royal George Theatre, and the Federal Government has made an initial contribution of $15 million to support the Shaw Artists’ Village.

