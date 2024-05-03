A water main break has closed a portion of Drummond Road in Niagara Falls.

City crews say the break is in the area of Drummond Road and Oldfield Road.



Drummond Road is closed from Oldfield Road to Lionshead Avenue as crews work on the issue.



Emergency access will not be available during this repairs.



Some nearby residents may have a disruption to their water.



The road closure and repairs could take 8 to 10 hours.



Once repaired residents may notice that their water may be slightly discoloured and off tasting.



Officials say this will disappear shortly and suggest running your cold water tap only, will help resolve the problem.

