The family of an Indigenous man, who was found dead in a St. Catharines home, say they are 'broken' that one of the people charged in the case has been released on bail.



33-year-old Samantha Embert, of no-fixed address, was released from police custody on $1500 bail today as she faces charges of neglect of duty and indignity to a dead body.



Embert must follow certain conditions including that she live with her surety outside of the Niagara Region.



The body of 32-year-old Johnathon Cronkwright was discovered in the upper-level of a rental home on Raymond Street in St. Catharines by his friends and family after he was missing for nine days.



His family says they told officers he was inside the home, but a search wasn't conducted because he was known to police and he was Indigenous.



Police say they couldn't get a search warrant because they needed proof of a suspected criminal offence, and foul play is not suspected in his death.



34-year-old Michael Patterson of St. Catharines is also facing charges in the case. He remains in custody.



Embert will be back in court next month.

