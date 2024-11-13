A 17-year-old is facing charges after a crash in St. Catharines this morning.

It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Beech and Henry Street involving a car and SUV.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was driving a car east on Beech Street when he collided with an SUV being driven by a 37-year-old woman.

The woman's SUV hit a telephone pole, and the boy's vehicle crashed into a home on Beech Street.

Minor physical injuries are reported, and both vehicles had significant damage.

Damage to home is estimated at $10,000.

The 17-year-old has been charged with careless driving.