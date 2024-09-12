A man has been arrested following a graffiti investigation in downtown St. Catharines.

Niagara police along with members of the CORE unit have been investigating multiple similar graffiti tags that have been appearing in downtown St. Catharines.

Reports say over 30 commercial and private locations have been sprayed with the same "tag" over the past two years.

On September 7th, 40-year-old Anthony Johnson of St. Catharines was charged with mischief over $5000, 2 counts of mischief under $5000, and failing to comply with release order.

Police believe there could be more unreported damage.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the officer in charge at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009659.