A 77-year-old St. Catharines woman suffered serious injuries after refusing to let a man steal her purse in the lobby of the police station.



Niagara Regional Police say the incident happened last Thursday, May 30th, inside their 1 District lobby on Welland Ave. in St. Catharines.



Police say a man, who was acting erratically, approached the woman who was sitting on a bench.



The man tried to talk to the woman, before trying to steal the woman's purse.



The victim, who refused to let go of her purse, fell to the floor and was dragged while the suspect attempted to flee the building.



Officers intervened and arrested the man.



The purse was recovered, however the woman suffered serious injuries.



39-year-old Ajitsingh Chandel of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with robbery.

