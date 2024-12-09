A bank robbery in St. Catharines, earlier today, has police looking for a suspect.

Niagara Police were called to TD Canada Bank, in the area of Scott and Vine Streets, at 10:30 this morning.

Police say a man, armed with a gun, demanded money and then fled on foot.

He was last seen exiting the plaza with a firearm and running towards Grenadier Court.

The K9 Unit searched for a suspect for a number of hours without any luck.

He is described as a white man, wearing all black, with a black backpack and black baseball cap.

Call 911 if you have any information.