There will be a by-election for Port Dalhousie this spring.

St. Catharines Councillors have decided to send voters to the polls, to fill the seat left open following the passing of Carlos Garcia.

Councillor Bruce Williamson says elections are the cornerstone of democracy.

"There is no other alternative that is fair or more open, allowing citizens to decide through the ballot box is the clear choice. I am also certain Carlos would have preferred this option."

The full details are still to be confirmed but the proposed plan will have nominations open on January 2 with voting Day on April 14.

Garcia, who was very passionate about Port Dalhousie, passed away in St. Catharines after a brief illness on December 9th, 2024.