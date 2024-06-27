There will be plenty of festivities to celebrate Canada Day across the region.

Lakeside Park will be the place to be in St. Catharines.



A full day of music featuring Yukon Blonde and others begins at 1 p.m. with free parking and fireworks set for 10 p.m.



Canada Day celebrations will be held at Firemen’s Park in Niagara Falls.



The day will include music, interactive kids shows, food, vendors, inflatables and more.



Fireworks are scheduled over the falls at 10 p.m.



In Welland there are plans at Merritt Park.



There will be a number of activities including a Kids Zone, vendors and food trucks from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then live music until 10 p.m. when the fireworks light up the sky.



Three days of music will fill Battle of Beaverdams Park in Thorold.



It starts with the Niagara Jazz Festival on Saturday, Rock ‘N Blues on Sunday, and live music a kids zone and more between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.



The weekend wraps with fireworks at 10 p.m. Monday.



Lincoln holding festivities at Charles Daley Park.



Live music and food vendors fill the park during the day and fireworks are set for 10 p.m.



Rotary Club of Niagara-on-the-Lake holdings celebrations at Simcoe Park Monday featuring live music, a bbq and the annual cake parade.



Port Colborne Optimist Club planning a full day at H.H. Lakeview Knoll Park.



Fireworks are set for 10 p.m. over the canal.



Fort Erie will have fireworks at 10 p.m. along the waterfront.



Lakeshore Road will be closed between Beatrice Street and Dominion Road.



West Lincoln will hold celebrations at the Leisureplex.



Music, activities and more begin at 3 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.



Harold Black Park in Pelham will host children’s activities, local food, artisans, vendors and entertainment on Monday.



Fireworks wrap up the days events.