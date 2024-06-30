St. Catharines residents who want to contribute to their communities through events and activities can apply for up to $1,500 in funding this Monday, July 1st.

One intake period is scheduled for this summer and fall and will open on Monday, and a second one for winter and spring begins on January 1st, 2025.

Project examples include community festivals, clothing swaps, information sessions on how to do taxes, or a community clean-up event.

Examples of eligible expenses are park permits, insurance, project materials, and supplies.

Projects can be a one-time event or multiple events completed together in one month.

After the project, applicants will fill out a final report, detailing the outcome of the event, the number of participants, and the expenses.

For more information on the Neighbourhood Micro Grants program visit stcatharines.ca/MicroGrants.