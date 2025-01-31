The provincial election campaign has arrived in Niagara, where PC Leader Doug Ford received a very warm welcome.

Three Niagara Mayors endorsed Ford at a campaign stop with workers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Niagara Falls.

St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe, Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, and Welland Mayor Frank Campion all spoke to the crowd before Ford's speech, saying he is the best person to continue to lead Ontario.

Ford then made remarks about the U.S. tariffs, saying Canada must fight back dollar for dollar.

"We have to play the hand we are dealt. If tariffs do in fact come tomorrow the federal government needs to be ready to implement a strong and forceful response. Dollar for dollar, tariff for tariff. The federal government has my full support to hit back, and hit back hard."

Ford also announced that Regional Councillor Sal Sorrento will run for the PC Party in St. Catharines, going against incumbent NDP MPP Jennie Stevens, and Liberal Candidate and St. Catharines City Councillor Robin McPherson.

You will be able to hear all the Niagara candidates on 610 CKTB starting Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Ford started the day in Hamilton, and also toured workers at the Steelcon factory and Heddle Shipyards in St. Catharines.