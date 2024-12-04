Two Santa Claus parades will be held in Niagara this weekend.

The 67th Annual Grimsby Santa Claus Parade will be held Saturday, December 7th, at 5:15 p.m. with a theme this year of 'Christmas Out of This World!'

The parade starts at Blessed Trinity Secondary School and continues along the downtown core to Ontario Street.

Meantime, Port Colborne will get into the Christmas spirit with Santa arriving in true marine fashion, by tugboat at 1 p.m. this Saturday.

The city's Lighted Santa Claus Parade will also be held this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with the parade starting at Port Colborne High, and ending at City Hall.