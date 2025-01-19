Grimsby police are investigating a jewellery store robbery.

On Saturday January 18th around 3:50pm, police were called to Harmony Jewellers on Main Street West in Grimsby.

Six suspects smashed the front entrance door with sledgehammers and gained entry to the store.

They then used the hammers to smash several display cases.

After stealing product from the showcases, the suspects exited the store and fled in a vehicle toward Mountain Street.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspects were all wearing black hooded sweatshirts with black pants, masks, and gloves.

The investigation has been assigned to the 8 District Criminal Investigation Branch. Detectives are asking any witnesses, or anyone with video footage to contact them at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext 1009341.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.