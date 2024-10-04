A man has died after being hit by a truck on Lake Street in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say at 6:17 a.m. this morning a man was hit by a white Ford 150 pick truck.



He was treated on the scene but died in hospital.



Detectives say the circumstances and cause of the collision are under investigation.



Anyone with information should contact police by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009367..



Lake Street in St. Catharines between Carlton Street and Dunlop Drive has been closed for the investigation.



The closure will be in place likely for most of the morning.



The public is asked to find alternative routes.

