Lincoln continues to crackdown on truck drivers who are trying to avoid an inspection station on the QEW through Niagara.



The town has partnered with the Ministry of Transportation for a traffic safety blitz, catching trucks taking back roads through the town to avoid the Vineland station.



"These ongoing safety blitzes are a vital component in our efforts to reduce unnecessary truck traffic in our community," said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton.

"We are very pleased with the increased frequency and the strong collaboration with our partner agencies to ensure road safety and the smooth movement of goods.”



The latest blitz, held last week, saw 23 inspections completed, five vehicles were deemed to be out of service, and five charges laid.



"Our collaborative approach with the MTO has been instrumental in addressing traffic safety issues effectively," said Tony Brunet, Ward 2 Councillor and Chair of the Town’s Community Services and Infrastructure Committee.

"The ongoing dedication of the MTO and our partner agencies is essential to our commitment to traffic safety within our community," said the Town’s Chief Administrative Officer Michael Kirkopoulos.

"These continued collaborative efforts are crucial for maintaining safe roadways for all residents and visitors in Lincoln."