A local company will be front and centre for the upcoming World Rowing Championships on Martindale Pond.

RegattaSport outfit the Canadian Olympic rowing team and the team representing Canada for the senior, under 23, and under 19 championships that kick off this coming Sunday.



The company also will be supplying the official merchandise for the event.



The company head office is on Queenston Street.



They also were awarded the merchandising contract back in 1999 the last time the worlds were held in St. Catharines.