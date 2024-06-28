Marineland is opening for a shortened season today and there are more calls to avoid the Niagara Falls attraction.

World Animal Protection Canada says the government needs to step up to close places such as Marineland.



Click HERE to listen to Wildlife Campaign Manager Michele Hamers on Niagara in the Morning.



Meantime, there will be a scaled back look to Marineland this year.



Earlier this year the park announced that many areas including all rides and some animal exhibits would not be opening.



The only areas visitors can check out are the picnic space and splash pad, along with the dolphins and beluga whales.



Marineland plans to remain open seven days a week until Labour Day.

