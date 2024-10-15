Niagara College is thanking the Federal government for investing in its hybrid and electric vehicle programs.



The 'Motive Power' program is getting $365,000 from the federal government – matched by the College – through the 2023 Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy.



The funding will be spent on expanding the College’s ability to train students on hybrid and electric vehicle technology.



It will allow the institution to purchase new vehicles, and battery and charging equipment to help train students on complex vehicle repair and diagnostics.

“This will allow us to get very involved with high voltage battery rebuilding, testing, and repair,” said Wayne Toth, professor and Motive Power program coordinator.

“This investment will ensure Niagara College continues to be at the forefront of hybrid, electric vehicle and hydrogen training for our students,” said Toth.