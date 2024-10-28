A possible strike is looming at Ontario's colleges.



Full-time faculty, counsellors and librarians at all Ontario colleges, including full-time faculty and counsellors at Niagara College, have voted in favour of giving its union, the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union a strike mandate.



Currently, college operations continue as usual.



On its website, Niagara College says there is no indication that a strike is imminent, and they need to give officials two weeks notice if one is planned.



"OPSEU and the province’s colleges are currently negotiating with the assistance of government-appointed conciliators. Should that process be unsuccessful, there will be a minimum of 15 days before the union may commence modified work or a work stoppage."

Niagara College also reassuring students saying previous work stoppages have been peaceful in nature, and no college student in Ontario has ever lost his or her year or term due to a strike.