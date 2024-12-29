Niagara detectives are investigating a homicide in Niagara Falls.

Around 10:30am on December 28th, Niagara police were called to a residence in the area of Huron and St. Claire Ave in Niagara Falls to check on the welfare of a resident.

When they arrived, they found a woman deceased in the home.

41-year-old Dale James Vincent of Niagara Falls is facing second degree murder charges.

Detectives have information to suggest that this was not a random act of violence.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009482.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.