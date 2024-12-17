A Niagara IceDogs player is making hockey history.



Forward Kevin He has officially signed a three-year, entry-level NHL contract with the Winnipeg Jets.



Drafted 109th overall in the 4th round of the 2024 NHL Draft, He becomes the first Chinese-born player to sign an NHL contract.



“Michele and I are thrilled for Kevin. This achievement couldn’t have happened to a more deserving player,” said Darren DeDobbelaer, Governor of the Niagara IceDogs. “Kevin leads by example both on and off the ice, and we are incredibly proud of our organization’s role in his development.”



The 18-year-old is now in his third season with the Niagara IceDogs, and has been named team captain.



He has 23 goals, 20 assists, and 43 points in just 29 games this season so far.

