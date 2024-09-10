Niagara residents will be able to attend a service marking the anniversary of September 11th tomorrow.



It was 23 years ago at 8:14 a.m. when hijackers crashed planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City killing nearly 3,000 people.



This year, a 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony, will be hosted by the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake and the Chamber of Commerce.



It will be held Wednesday, September 11th, at 8:30 a.m. at Queen's Royal Park flagpole.



The terrorist attacks claimed the lives of 24 Canadians and many Americans had their flights diverted to Canadian locations.



On that day, many American tourists in Niagara-on-the-Lake, scrambled to find places to stay with the border bridges closed.



Some still make the trip back to the old town to quietly reflect on the tragic events of that day.



St. Catharines also created a 9/11 Memorial Walkway Trail, which you can find along the shore of Lake Ontario at Happy Rolph's Animal Farm.

