Niagara Regional Police holding a pair of hiring information sessions next week.

The NRP holding the two information nights as they look to reach out to those interested in policing.

The first session will be held Tuesday night at Niagara Regional Police Service Headquarters in the Community Room at 5700 Valley Way, Niagara Falls.

The second is scheduled for Thursday night at West Niagara Secondary School at 5699 King St, Lincoln.

Both sessions run from 7-9 p.m.

The evening will give those interested an overview of the NRP recruitment process, qualifications and expectations.

A number of current officers and recruiters will be on site to talk about the job opportunities.

There is no registration required.

For further information contact the NRPS Recruiting Unit at recruiting@niagarapolice.ca.