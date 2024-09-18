Niagara Regional Police have released the name of man murdered in Welland.



24-year-old Mathew Theal was found suffering from life-threatening injuries at a home in the Broadway area Tuesday morning.



Theal, who is from Welland, died in hospital.



19-year-old Sommer Etherden from Welland has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.



Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety and that residents in the area can can expect an ongoing police presence as detectives continue to investigate.



Residents can expect a continued police presence in the area while Homicide detectives and the Forensic Services Unit continue the investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009417 with any relevant information.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.

