Niagara Regional Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Thursday morning.

On September 5, 2024 at approximately 12:50am, 1 District (St. Catharines/Thorold) uniform officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service attended a Motel in the area of Dunlop Drive and Carlton Street in the City of St. Catharines for a robbery.

The investigation revealed an unknown male suspect had entered the front entrance at approximately 12:40am, with a sharp object and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the till and a cell phone. The suspect then left on foot toward Dunlop Drive.

The employee who was working at the time of the incident, did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as:

Male

Approx. 40 years old

5’5-6’0

Slim build

Big eyes

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009381.