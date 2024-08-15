Niagara Regional Police have seized a handgun following a robbery investigation in Niagara Falls.

On Tuesday, August 13th, 2024, at approximately 4:30am, 2 District (Niagara Falls/Niagara on the Lake) uniform officers responded to a robbery that took place on Portage Road near Fallsview Blvd in the City of Niagara Falls.

An adult male victim was operating their electric scooter when he was stopped and approached by two males driving a stolen vehicle. He was then robbed, with what was believed to be a black handgun pointed at him. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle along with the male’s scooter.

On Wednesday, August 14th, 2024 at approximately 5:20pm, containment was set up around a residential property located on Ferndale Avenue near Edgewood Avenue in the Town of Fort Erie.

The two suspects, 22-year-old Kia Pagan Sandino, and a 14 year old male, attempted to flee the residence on foot and were arrested without incident on the outstanding warrants.

Sandino was charged with ten weapon-related offences, while the 14 year old was charged with robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009730.