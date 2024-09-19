There will be a walk downtown St. Catharines tonight in support of victims of sexual assault.

The "Take This Light and Start a Fire" walk is hosted by Niagara Sexual Assault Centre and will start at Market Square.

Participants will meet there at 6:30, listen to some guest speakers at 7:00, before the walk kicks off at 8.

Donna Christie from the Niagara Sexual Assault Centre says that in addition to helping victims who have reported assaults, they work with those who might not have the courage to speak up right away.

The evening will feature music directed by Leanne Vida with sound provided by Gerry Hotson.

For more information about the Niagara Sexual Assault Centre and its services, visit www.niagarasexualassaultcentre.com