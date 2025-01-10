Niagara's jobless rate has dropped a bit.

Stats Canada reports the region's unemployment rate went from 6.7 per cent in November, to 6.5 per cent last month.

Hamilton's jobless numbers jumped to 7.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent.

Across Canada, the economy added 91,000 jobs in December.

This shatters economists' expectations as Statistics Canada says the bulk of new jobs came in education, transportation, and finance.

Full-time employment rose by 56,000.

The national unemployment rate dropped 0.1 percentage points to 6.7 per cent.