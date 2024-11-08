Niagara's jobless rate is down.

The good news coming as Stats Canada releases unemployment numbers across the country today.

Niagara's jobless rate was 6.7 per cent in October, compared to 7 per cent in September.

Canada's unemployment rate held steady at 6.5 per cent last month as hiring remained weak across the economy.

Statistics Canada's labour force survey also shed some light on the financial health of households.

The agency found 28.8 per cent of Canadians, aged 15 or older, were living in a household that had difficulty meeting financial needs like food and housing in the previous four weeks.

That's down from 33.1 per cent in October 2023.