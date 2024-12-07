A 15-year-old from St. Catharines is facing multiple break-in and stolen vehicle charges.

Niagara police have been investigating some vehicles being broken into and stolen in the area of Roehampton Avenue in St. Catharines.

Officers were able to identify the suspect responsible.

On December 6th around 2am, officers found a stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Welland Avenue and Grantham.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect in the car reversed, collided with a cruiser, and fled the scene.

Later that morning, they were able to find the suspect.

A 15-year-old male from St. Catharines was arrested and charged 2 counts of theft of a motor vehicle, mischief, dangerous operation, and flight from police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009011.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.