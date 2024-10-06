Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit and run in Port Colborne.

On October 6th around 4:30am, police were called out to Silver Bay Road on reports of a pedestrian having been struck.

The 53-year-old male victim was found in critical condition and later died on the scene.

The man had been out for a walk on Silver Bay Road, and when he didn't return, his family searched the area where they found him in a ditch.

Damaged vehicle parts were found near the victim as well.

It's believed the collision took place between 10:00pm and midnight on Saturday October 5th.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark coloured SUV with damage to the front left corner, including the left side headlight, fender, and possibly the grill.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009367.

Anyone who may have been in the area with cell phones, closed circuit video recording, or dash camera footage between 10:00pm and midnight on Saturday October 5th is asked to review their footage of the area and contact police if they see anything suspicious.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.