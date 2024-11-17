Niagara police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Niagara Falls.

Giavanna “Gigi” Ouderkirk-Harker was last seen at her home around 1:30am on November 16th in the area of Willoughby Drive and Aberdeen Street in the Falls.

Her means of travel is unknown.

Gigi is described as a white female, around 5'3 and 120lbs, with dyed red hair.

She may be wearing black leggings, a black t-shirt, and a cream coloured jacket.

Anyone who may have information as to her location is asked to contact the investigating officers at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1002200 or “dispatch” reference incident number 24-129007.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.