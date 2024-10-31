The Ontario Provincial Police is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Women in OPP Uniform.

On Wednesday October 30th, the OPP unveiled a new mural at an event for members to honour this anniversary at its General Headquarters.

On May 27th of 1974, 15 women reported for training to the OPP Academy.

One month later, they were counted among the OPP's provincial constable graduates on June 21st, 1974.

By the end of that year, 39 women had been selected to serve as the organization's first female officers.

Over the last 50 years, close to 2500 female recruits have been sworn in as OPP officers.