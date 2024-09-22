The OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Welland.

On Saturday September 21st around 3:00pm, officers responded to reports of a serious collision on Highway 58 at Kleiner Street involving a motorcycle and a car.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 65-year-old passenger from Niagara Falls, was later pronounced deceased.

The driver, a 61-year-old from Niagara Falls, is now in stable condition.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Highway 58 was closed from Humberstone Road to Forks Road for several hours.

All lanes were re-opened shortly after 10:00pm.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are asking for witnesses who may have seen the collision, or may have dashcam footage, to call the OPP Niagara Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident number E241268499.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).