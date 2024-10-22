Homelessness and gender based violence are the topic for a panel discussion this Friday.

'Centering Connections For A Violence Free World' is part of a YWCA initiative called 'Week Without Violence'.

It takes place at the Niagara College, Niagara-one-the-Lake Campus.

Click HERE to listen to YWCA Executive Director Elisabeth Zimmermann discuss the event on Niagara in the Morning.

The goal of the event is to explore the issues, challenges and barriers women encounter along with solutions in the community.

The panel begins at 9 a.m. Friday morning and tickets are available online.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/week-without-violence-panel-tickets-1041266785987?aff=oddtdtcreator