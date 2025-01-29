The Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP are releasing details on an incident last month that saw a person jump from a moving train to get into our country.

Officials say the human smuggling attempt was identified in their 'Project Disrupt and Deter'.

They say a person jumped off a moving freight train as it entered Canada and attempted to flee in Fort Erie.

The CBSA, along with the RCMP, successfully detained the person, who was arrested under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Additionally, two other individuals involved in the smuggling attempt were located nearby and taken into custody for questioning.

The individual was assessed under the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement and was ultimately found inadmissible to Canada and returned to the United States.

"Canada's border plan is working. The joint efforts between CBSA and RCMP to detect and prevent human smuggling and other criminal activities along the Canada-U.S. border are keeping Canadians and Americans safe."David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"Through this joint CBSA and RCMP investigation, we stopped human smuggling between Niagara and Fort Erie. Together, our frontline border services officers and regional Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division work with the RCMP to detect and remove individuals who pose threats to public safety and secure the border with the United States." Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"The RCMP and CBSA have a long standing partnership in the Niagara area Border towns. This partnership and collaboration has supported another successful apprehension and serves to prove our continued commitment to securing our borders and effecting our mandates of border security. Frontline officers of the RCMP and the CBSA are dedicated to the cause of ensuring Canadians remain safe and secure." Superintendent Dale Foote, Officer in Charge of RCMP Border Integrity, Central Region, Ontario

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.