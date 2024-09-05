On September 3, 2024 at approximately 10:10am, 3 District (Welland/Fonthill) uniform officers attended the Fenwick Berry Farm located at 1308 Balfour Street in the town of Pelham for a belated break and enter call.

Investigation revealed that on September 3, 2024 at approximately 9:30am, an unknown male suspect entered the bunkhouse at this location and stole an undisclosed amount of money out of multiple rooms.

The suspect is described as:

White

Male

50-60yrs

5'6

Thin build

Long grey hair

Wearing a black jacket, black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a brown/grey baseball hat

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009015.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.