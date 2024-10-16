The Niagara Regional Police alerting people in Niagara Falls of a training exercise tomorrow (Oct. 17).

The Emergency Task Unit will be running an exercise in the area of Portage Road and Upper Rapids Road.



Anyone in the area might notice the sound of simulated gun fire, smell of smoke, controlled explosions, and an increased police presence.



The training begins at 9 a.m. and should wrap up by 3 p.m.



There will be some road closures in the area and there will be signage up.



Everyone is being asked to stay away from the training site.

