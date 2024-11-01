Niagara Regional Police are proposing a 15.1% increase in their budget.

The Police Services Board supporting a 2025 budget that includes more than $28-million dollars more than last year.

Most of the increase would cover the cost of inflation and wage settlements.

The other $11-million would allow the NRP to hire 64 people.

33 of those would be front line officers.

The new positions would also include a third deputy chief, eight more officers assigned to the domestic violence unit and more.

The proposed budget will go to regional council later this month.