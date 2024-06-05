Port Colborne is adding a canine friendly area at Nickel Beach.

The new Dog Zone will be launched June 15 with a day of activities for our four legged friends.



The area is located on the east side of the beach is for well-behaved dogs that are on leash at all times.



Next Saturday, June 15, pet businesses, humane societies and more will be on hand for the day to share information on responsible pet ownership.



The event runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will also include a number of games and giveaway for pets and their owners.

