A lengthy discussion at Port Colborne Council over the future of healthcare in south Niagara last night.

Niagara Health was asking the city to approve $6 million dollars for the city's contribution to the new hospital being build in Niagara Falls.

Councillors were also asked to approve a partnership with the City, and a group of local doctors, who want to use a vacant wing of the Port Colborne hospital immediately to start connecting more residents to primary care.

Council will look at a lease agreement with the doctors and Niagara Health later this month.

They have deferred the discussions around the $6-million contribution, the purchase of the hospital property, and the future of the site until a later date.