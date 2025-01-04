Niagara police have arrested a second suspect in relation to a Port Colborne homicide back in August.

On Saturday August 24th, officers were called to the area of Forkes Road and Highway 140 in Port Colborne following the report of a deceased male in a grassy area off the roadway.

On Thursday, police arrested 36-year-old Jade Hayward of St. Catharines for the first degree murder of 38-year-old Daniel Sanvido.

This morning, 47-year-old Jacob Cudney was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Now police continue the search for the third suspect in this investigation, 47-year-old Richard Stevens of Niagara Falls.

He's encouraged to contact legal counsel and make arrangements to surrender himself into police custody.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009103.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.