A beautiful weekend to look forward to in Niagara, but if you are planning on going to the beach, there are some posted as unsafe to swim.

Sunset Beach in St. Catharines is posted due to ecoli.

Waverly Beach in Fort Erie is unsafe to swim due to algae, Charles Daley Park in Lincoln is posted for ecoli, as well as Queen's Royal Beach in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Centennial Cedar Bay Beach in Port Colborne is listed as unsafe for algae, while Long Beach and Reebs Bay in Wainfleet are posted as well.

Check the latest water test results by clicking here.