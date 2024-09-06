The Mayor of St. Catharines is looking to keep residents moving.

Mat Siscoe unveiling MoveSTC, an activity challenge for the community.



Siscoe says each month he will put out three challenges to inspire people to stay active.



Click HERE to listen to the mayor discuss the campaign on Niagara in the Morning.

This month the challenges include 30 minutes of yoga, 45 minutes of strength training, or hitting 15,000 steps a day.



Those that take part and register online will have the chance to win monthly prizes.

For more information visit https://webforms.stcatharines.ca/Mayors-Office/moveSTC-Activity-Challenge