There may be fewer signs up in St. Catharines as voters get ready to head to the polls.

City Council moving forward with a new by-law that will ban election signs from commercial property.

Mayor Mat Siscoe discuss the changes and other coucnil issues on Niagara in the Morning.

The by-law will come back to council for final approval on February 10th and will be enforced immediately.

Once approved, staff will remove any signs on commercial property and candidates will have to pay for them if they want the signs back.