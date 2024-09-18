Start Me Up Niagara’s Mobile Closet is looking for your help.

They are hosting their second annual Stuff the Truck event on Sunday at Fairview Mall.



The goal is to collect essential items such as shampoo, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, deodorant, sunscreen and body wash.



The Mobile Closet hosts three to four free shopping events every month across the region.



Click HERE to listen to Kelly Gualtieri discuss the event on Niagara in the Morning.



Stuff the Truck runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the mall parking lot.



There will also be a free barbecue, coffee donated by Starbucks, and fire truck tours on site.



If you cant make it out this weekend you can also drop off items at 203 Church Street.

